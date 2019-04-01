Mr. B. L. Abernathy, age 82 of Rockmart passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was born July 16, 1936 in Taylorsville, son of the late Bart E. Abernathy and the late Ellen Parker Abernathy. He was a member of the Piedmont Ave. Baptist Church and worked in the textile industry. B. L. was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and was very good at gardening because of his green thumb.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Woods and Gertrude Holland; and a brother, Robert Abernathy.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Green Abernathy of Rockmart to whom he was married June 15, 1957; three daughters, Janie Abernathy, Sharon Stephenson and Barbara Burnley and her husband David all of Rockmart; son, Lee Abernathy of Cedartown; four grandchildren, Brian (Leah) Stephenson of Cedartown, Ashley Morris of Rockmart, Elizabeth (Josh) Heuer of Cedartown and Derek Stephenson of Rockmart; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Stephenson, Presley Stephenson, Ellis Kate Stephenson and Landon Mitchell.

Funeral services for Mr. Abernathy will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Davidson officiating. Interment services will follow in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers: Brian Stephenson, Derek Stephenson, Josh Heuer, David Burnley, Steve Cook, Connor Hooper and Landon Mitchell.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services for Mr. B. L. Abernathy.

