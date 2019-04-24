Seven students from the Model district were taken to a local hospital after a school bus was hit head-on around 3:30 Wednesday. Reports said that the bus was struck by a woman driving north on Calhoun Road near the Northridge Stop and Stop.

The road was closed for over an hour while GSP troopers along with Floyd County Police investigated.

Reports said that the passenger vehicle was traveling north when the driver, as of now only identified as a female, overcorrected and struck the southbound bus head-on.

Troopers said that two children in the passenger car was also transported to the hospital.

