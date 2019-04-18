Miss Lisa Marcelle (Burkhalter) Haddock, age 52, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Lisa was born on July 30, 1966, in Cartersville, Georgia, to the late Mary Josephine and James H. Wofford III.

Lisa grew up in Cartersville and graduated from Cartersville High School (Class of ’84). She went to work for Lever Bros., where she started at the front desk, eventually working her way into administration. She later worked at Excel Christian Academy in administration and coached cheerleading. She was an active member at the Church at Liberty Square (formerly known as Cartersville Church of God), where she participated heavily in children’s ministry and small groups/Sunday School.

Those who knew Lisa knew that she was full of life, never met a stranger, and showed kindness to everyone. Lisa loved gardening, bird watching, the beach, her dogs, and most of all, her children. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and sharing the Word to others. She leaves behind a legacy that will never be erased or forgotten, and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two daughters, Emma Nicole (Nikki) Burkhalter and Mary Elizabeth Burkhalter; her two sisters, Lea Ann and Laura Wofford; her very special lifelong friend, Caron Chase; several nieces and nephews also survive to cherish Lisa’s memory.

A Celebration of Life Service to honor Lisa’s life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at two o’clock in the afternoon in the sanctuary at the Church at Liberty Square with Pastor Kimberly Reeves and Dr. Jacob King officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Turner, Mason Turner, Matthew Wright, Dexter Jones, Michael Davenport, and Andrew Williams.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Owen Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from five o’clock in the afternoon until eight o’clock in the evening.

