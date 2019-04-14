Miss Cecelia Diane “Cil” Chambers, age 68, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy illness.

Miss Chambers was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 11, 1950, daughter of the late William Riley Chambers, Sr. and the late Frances Thompson Chambers. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Riley “Sonny” Chambers, Jr., and Robin Harris. Miss Chambers was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Berry College. Prior to her retirement in 2005, she was a teacher and coach in the Floyd County School System and the Polk School District for a total of 30 years.

Survivors include two sisters, Linda Chandler (J. T.), Lindale, and Crissie Coker (Larry), Ringgold; a sister-in-law, Brenda Harris; several nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew, Lori Mims and Michael Chandler.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 3:30pm at Floyd Memory Gardens. Dr. Philip May will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:30 until 3pm.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dilawar Kahn and his staff, the Oncology Department at Redmond Regional Medical Center and to all the members of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church for all their love, support and care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

