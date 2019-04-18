Last week, Trion Police, along with agents from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, arrested a woman at a local motel and charged her with distribution of methamphetamine.

According to Trion Police, the officers were conducting a follow up investigation concerning a female who was distributing methamphetamine at The Express Inn, located in Trion. During the investigation an officer observed a female walking toward a car that was parked behind the motel. The female did not stop at the car but continued behind the motel.

Officers made contact with the female suspect, who was identified as twenty-one-year-old Haley McCool. While speaking with Mccool, she stated that she did have some methamphetamine in the bag she was carrying.

Mccool was found to be in possession of a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a suspected methamphetamine pipe. Mccool was placed under arrest and transported to the Chattooga County Jail.

From AM 1180