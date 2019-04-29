Mary Lou Jones Sheffield, 99, of Rome went to be withher Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a short illness. She was at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Sheffield was a native of Bartow County GA, the daughter of Charlie G. Jones and Lula Green Jones. She was the youngest and last surviving of twenty two children. Mrs. Sheffield was a former resident of Atco, GA, Baltimore MD, and Birmingham, AL. She had been a resident of Rome since 1953. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, active in the Senior Choir, Bessie Myrick Sunday School class and PVN Pilgrims. Other memberships included the Flower and Garden Club, Wayside Road Home Demonstration Club, and charter member of the Cherokee Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was an excellent seamstress and operated Rome Fabric on Highway 27 North for many years. Mrs. Sheffield was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Sheffield in 1994.

Survivors include her daughter Shirley Ann Sheffield Taylor of Rome and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with her pastors Reverend Mac McCurry and Reverend Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will recieve friends from 1 PM until the funeral hour. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be ad to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, or your favorite charity.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lou Jones Sheffield.

