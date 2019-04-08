Mary Jean Leavelle, age 93 of Centre, passed away Saturday, April 6th at Cherokee Health & Rehab.
A memorial service will be held at 3:PM Tuesday, April 9th at Enon Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Stephens officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Iris Anderson of Centre, Nancy Engledow of Levelland, TX; grandchildren, Tanya Chadwick, Royce Price, Laura Hougland; 4 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Leavelle was a native of Levelland, TX, the daughter of the late James Arthur and Ida Mae Hardisty Preuit, was a retired District Clerk, and a member of 5th Street Baptist Church in Levelland, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alacare Hospice or The Wounded Veterans Association.
