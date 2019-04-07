Martha Gresham Paris, age 76, of Rome passed away Friday April 5, 2019 at her residence.

Martha was born October 2, 1942 in Floyd County, Georgia to the late Eugene Douglas Gresham and Dorothy Penson Gresham. She was retired from Mohawk after several years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson: Jeffery Paris, Jr.; brothers: Mark Anthony Gresham, Eugene Douglas Gresham Jr.; sister: Glenda Gatlin.

Survivors include son: Jeff (Vicki) Paris, Cedar Bluff; daughter: Varina (Russell) Bray, of Rome; grandchildren: Miranda (J.T.) Lewis, Hannah (Eric) Bagley, Haleigh (Justin) Long; brothers: Donnie (Nancy) Gresham, of Boston, Ronnie (Sondra) Gresham, of Rome; sister: Faye Cooper, of Rome.

Memorial services will be held at 3 P.M. on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until service hour on April 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.