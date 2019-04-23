An Easter evening traffic stop resulted in the seizure of approximately two pounds of pot in Chattooga County. The Summerville Police Department assisted the Georgia State Patrol in making the stop on Montgomery Street which came about as the result of reckless driving – speeding – and making an improper left turn.

Summerville Detective Ty Hutchins and Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dexter Mitchell called in Deputy Nick Robinson and the K-9 from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department, with a subsequent search of the driver’s vehicle turning up the marijuana.

In addition to the traffic violations, 27 year old Braden Black was charged with violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for Possession and Distribution of Marijuana.

(AM1180 Chattooga County Radio)