This week Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, Summerville Police Department and Department of Community Supervision conducted narcotic investigations in Chattooga and Walker Counties. As the results of these investigations, the arrests of ten individuals on Violation of Georgia Control Substance Act were made. The L.M.J.C.D.T.F. will continue to partner with other Agencies to proactively and aggressively investigate narcotics in the Judicial Circuit.

Chattooga County

Harley A. Wilson 17YOA of Trion, GA- Possession of Methamphetamine

Patrick L. Howard 20YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Dylan L. Atkins 19YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine

Walter B. Whitton 26YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), Obstruction of an Officer, and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Walter F. Whitton 66YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Dustin Dewayne E. Hines 33YOA of Summerville, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua 0. Clark 23YOA of Trion, GA – Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana over an ounce.

Patrick K. Shaver 28YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Kevin M. Thomas 48YOA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Failure to Appear.

Walker County

Richard N. Parm 35YOA of Lafayette, GA – Distribution of Schedule 2 Methamphetamine

