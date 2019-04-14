Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Early Childhood Care and Education student Misty Blasengame received a $1,000 scholarship from the Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association (FRREA).

The scholarship was presented to Blasengame, a resident of Lindale, during a luncheon at the Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee. Daphnie Morrison presented the scholarship to Blasengame on behalf of FRREA.

Each year, the Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association presents scholarships to exceptional students majoring in education. Scholarships also were awarded to students from Berry College, Shorter University and the University of West Georgia during the presentation.

The Early Childhood Care and Education program at GNTC is offered on all six GNTC campuses in the northwest Georgia region. The program is offered as an associate degree, diploma or certificate.

