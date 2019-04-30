A candlelight memorial service honoring patients and families served by Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd will take place at 6 p.m. May 7. The event will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St.

The service will include a reading of the names of loved ones who have passed away during the past year and special music. A reception in the parish hall will take place after the service.



“The memorial service is a touching way to bring the community together to remember loved ones,” said Casey Blankenship, Program Director of Heyman HospiceCare. The event often also serves to reconnect family members with hospice staff and volunteers, she added.



Parking will be available behind the church. For more information, call 706.509.3200. No reservations are required but seating is limited.