Laura Beatrice Smith George was born to Bill and Mamie Smith on February 26, 1926 in Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey H. George, her brothers Buick and Everett Smith, sisters Nora Smith, Lucille Smith, Vivian Ellison, and Willie Holder, and her daughter Brenda Dickson. She is survived by her son William Bagley and his wife Lori of Vinemont, AL; three nieces and a nephew.

She was a skilled seamstress at Men’s Factory Warehouse in Rome, GA for 27 years. She always had something sweet on hand for friends and visitors that would drop by. She was a member of State Line Baptist Church in Cave Spring, GA until 2006 when she moved to Alabama to be with her son.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Stateline Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Billy Rabern, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at Stateline Baptist Church. 8536 Blacks Bluff Road, Cave Springs, GA. 30124.

