Joy Lynn Holcombe, age 32, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Joy was born on December 5, 1986 in Atlanta, GA, daughter of Charles Hamilton Holcombe, Jr. and Evelyn Lyon. Joy is preceded in death by her father; grandfathers, Steve Smith and Charles Holcombe. Survivors include her loving husband of fourteen years, Vernon Davis; three daughters, Carrie, Joy and Louise Davis; brothers, Trevor Myerholtz and Robbie Holcombe; sister, Shannon Marie (Miles) Rapier; grandmothers, Wilma Lyon and Shirley Holcombe; nephew, David Hannah, Jr.; mother-in-law, Evelyn Dallas; several aunts, uncles and nieces. A Celebration of life service will be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 13th of April, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Smith officiating. A Gathering for friends and family will be conducted immediately following the service. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 has charge of the arrangements.