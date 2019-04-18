

Helen Beatrice Tillery, age 76, of Rome passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at a local hospital.

Mrs. Tillery was born on May 30, 1942 in Cherokee County Alabama to the late Alvin Lester Conner and Lettie Willingham Conner. She was an artist for Lexmark Carpet for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers: Donnie, Ronnie, William, and Jack Conner.

Survivors include her husband: James Tillery; two daughters: Debra Tillery, Darlene White; grandchildren: Lashae (Jason) Walker; sister: Patsy Phillips.

Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 P.M. until service hour on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.