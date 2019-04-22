HAZEL LOUISE WARMACK STEED, 93, of Piedmont, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Piedmont Health Care Center surrounded by her family. The Piedmont native was born to Marvin and Trudie King Warmack and was a retired CNA. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a lover of nature and daring situations She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Hubert Steed; son in law: Larry Harrell; grandson: Michael Todd Steed; granddaughter: Amber Steed; great, great granddaughter: Bailey Ooten; brothers: Bernard Warmack and Leroy Warmack; and sister: Jewel Reid. She is survived by her sons: Troy (Judy) Steed. Sam ( Jean) Steed; Mike (Debbie) Steed, and Randy (Deborah) Steed; daughters: Melba Jo Harrell, Carol (Terry) Fortenberry and Marie (Jackie) Lockridge; grandchildren: Stacy (Rose) Steed , Cristin (Carol) Steed, Cody (Brittany) Steed, Wesley (Blake) Steed, Scott (Jada) Wood, Tim Steed, Larry Joe Harrell, Marty (Becca) Harrell, Michelle Fortenberry, Cisco (Hannah) Fagan, and Chisom Fagan; great grandchildren: Levi and Reagan Wood, Bryson Steed, Ava Steed, Andrea and Haley Harrell, Kristin (Cody) Jones, Noah Harrell, Peyton Harrell and Hazel Fagan; great, great grandchildren: Abby Ooten and Annie Harrell; chosen daughters: Karen (Jeff) Steele Bull, Pam Roberts and Linda Jennings; brother: Edwin (Bobbye) Warmack; sisters: Mary Burns and Nancy (Dewitt) Doss. The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care and Piedmont Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 2:00 pm from Dansby Heritage Chapel with burial in Nances Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Thomas, Rev. Ken Byford, and Rev. Garry Brown. Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Steed Family.