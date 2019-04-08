Harbin Clinic announced that Dr. Melissa Dillmon, doctor of Hematology and Oncology, has been named a Fellow by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The title of Fellow is bestowed upon ASCO members who have accomplished extraordinary volunteer service, dedication and commitment to the society that benefit the ASCO, the specialty of oncology, and most importantly, the patients whom they serve.

The ASCO is the world’s leading professional organization representing physicians who treat people with cancer. Its members set the standard for patient care worldwide and lead the way in carrying out clinical research aimed at improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

“It is a huge honor to receive the Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology designation,” Dillmon said. “I am extremely dedicated to my field and it’s been very fulfilling to provide complete care to my patients at the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center.”

“Dr. Dillmon’s leadership has been critical to the development of Harbin Clinic’s state-of-the-art cancer care center,” said Harbin Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed McBride. “We are pleased to see her recognized by her peers in the American Society of Clinical Oncology, as her service to our clinic and the community at large is extraordinary.”

Since it opened in 2011, the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center is the only center in the region to offer complete cancer care. That means patients have convenient access to comprehensive healthcare services, state-of-the-art technologies, resources and medical experts in more than 35 specialties, in addition to spiritual, physical, emotional, financial, and social support.

Dr. Dillmon, who also serves on the board for Harbin Clinic, has accomplished extensive work with the ASCO. She served as the chair of ASCO’s State Affiliate Council, which gave her the opportunity to network with physicians throughout the country, discussing how to bring the best possible care to oncology patients. She was recently named chair of the Government Relations Committee which will allow her to continue to influence legislative issues impacting cancer patients.

After receiving her Medical Doctorate degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, Dr. Dillmon completed her residency at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Dr. Dillmon completed her Fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Alabama, She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Internal Medicine & Medical Oncology). Dr. Dillmon is a member of the Medical Association of Georgia, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and a board member of GASCO.

Dr. Dillmon will be recognized at the ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on June 1st.