Gordon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Remillard announced this week that she is retiring as the the superintendent of the school system effective July.

According to the Gordon Gazette, “Remillard has faced backlash from some in the community the past couple of years for multiple questionable decisions she has made regarding the school system, most notably lowering the professional standards in the hiring of teachers and administration.”

She has served as superintendent since 2013.

Board Chair Charlie Walraven said the search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.