Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a Job Fair for GNTC students, graduates, potential students and members of the community on Wednesday, April 17.

The Job Fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 9 a.m. to noon and open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome.

“We are looking forward to having our students, graduates and the public on our campus for this valuable networking event,” said Kristen Kinsey, career services coordinator at GNTC.

Industry representatives will be on-hand to provide information and discuss employment opportunities with attendees.

Area employers participating in GNTC’s Job Fair will include:

Advance Storage Products, AmTran EMC, Coca-Cola, Deaton, Eby-Brown, EMS of Georgia, Evco Plastics, F & P Georgia Manufacturing, Floyd County Government, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, Kimoto, Meggitt, Miura, Nissin, Racemark, Riverwood, Southern Medical Contractors, Staffmark for Jefferson Southern, Steel King, Tanner Medical Center and more.

For more information about GNTC’s Job Fair, contact Career Services via email at[email protected].