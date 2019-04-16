Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s CISCO Networking Academy is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this month. Since it first began offering coursework within the academy, Dr. Dwight Watt, Director of the college’s CISCO and Computer Information Systems programs, has played a role in the college’s efforts since day one back in 1999.

GNTC offers a certificate in CISCO Networking, as well as degrees and diplomas in Computer Support Specialist, Networking Specialist, and Web Site Design and Development. CISCO provides training around the globe for technician certifications through the CISCO Networking Academy. The technology giant offers similar partnerships in more than 65 countries worldwide.



One of the world’s leading manufacturers of computer networking equipment, CISCO Systems, Incorporated designs, builds, and sells networking equipment. Students across Northwest Georgia and beyond taking CISCO classes within the college’s CISCO Networking Specialist curriculum. The college offers classes in computer networking throughout the year.



The field of Network and Computer Systems Administration has generated nearly 400,000 jobs in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the median pay for an administrator with a degree is more than $82,000 a year.

Dr. Dwight Watt, an instructor of 35 years within the Technical College System of Georgia, holds multiple certifications within his field, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Winthrop University. Dr. Watt also holds a Doctorate of Education from the University of Georgia.



For more information on Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s SkillsUSA organization, you can call 866-983-4682. For information online, visit the college at GNTC.edu, as well as on GNTC’s Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, WordPress, and YouTube channels. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and an equal opportunity institute.



GNTC offers more than 200 programs online and on-campus. Campuses are located in Ringgold (Catoosa County Campus), Rome (Floyd County Campus), Calhoun (Gordon County Campus), Rockmart (Polk County Campus), Rock Spring (Walker County Campus), and Dalton (Whitfield Murray Campus).



Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.

