GHC has been highlighted for having one of the best online associate degree options in Georgia by SR Education Group. The education research publisher recently released their first-ever online rankings categorized by state on their website: GuidetoOnlineSchools.com.

Each college highlighted on the Georgia list was ranked based on several important factors, including retention rate, graduation rate and percentage of online enrollment data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). The number of online associate degrees offered was considered in the ranking, as well.

“Community colleges offer some of the most affordable degrees in the country. With a growing number of these degrees becoming available online, we wanted to let prospective students know about these great, accessible options near them. By providing these resources, we hope to help more people reach their educational and professional goals,” said Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group.

GHC offers over 30 areas of study in growing fields such as dental hygiene, nursing and criminal justice, including eight online associate degree programs and three online bachelor’s degree programs.

GHC is a state college within the University System of Georgia.

