A 23 year old male from Lithia Springs, Georgia drowned on Thursday while swimming with friends shortly after 11:00 a.m. at Little River Canyon

Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton told WEIS Radio News that Bystanders called 911, and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers responded to the scene, working in cooperation with several agencies, including Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency, Fort Payne Fire Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Fischer Rescue Squad, and DeKalb Ambulance Service.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. We will continue to update this story as additional information is available.

FROM WEIS radio