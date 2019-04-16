Georgia Highlands College will be hosting its annual Career and Job Fair on the Floyd Campus on April 17th from 10AM to 2PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Employers from across Northwest Georgia will be available to discuss full-time and part-time positions, as well as internship opportunities.

Attendees can prepare for their job search with the “Resume Doctor” and mock interviews while a mobile Career Lab will be available for on-site resume creation and printing. A photographer will be on site as well for free professional headshots.

Angela Wheelus, director of Student Support Services, hopes the Career Fair will showcase GHC’s workforce-ready students to employers and show other attendees how GHC can help them move their careers forward.

“By inviting the public to attend this Career Fair, GHC is able to highlight possibilities for people who are already in the workforce to see ways they can recharge their careers through many of our programs, while taking advantage of all the services offered at the fair,” Wheelus says.

Prospective employers attending the event include Famers Insurance, Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center, NAMI Rome, Nightingale Services, PSI Background Screening, Rome Comprehensive One-Stop and more.