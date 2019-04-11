The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Darien Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to assist in an investigation concerning an unidentified body that was located in the Darien River.

The body is described as a black female, between the ages of 25-40 years old, 5’4”, and 245 lbs. The female has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads “Dreams are Manifestations of our Identities.” A sketch of the female and tattoo are attached.

Anybody with information about the possible identity of the female, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198 or the Darien Police Department at 912-437-6644.