Former Sonoraville High School band director Matthew Loyd, 31, was arrested this week in Erath County, Texas on charges that he raped a 15 year-old boy.

Reports said that the alleged rape occurred in Mitchell, South Dakota between October 2017 and February 2018.

He was employeed at Tarleton State University as an instructor, director of teacher education and certification officer at the time of his arrest.

“During the course of an unrelated investigation, a forensic examination was conducted on a phone belonging to a 15-year-old boy that showed sexually explicit messages with a man who identified himself as ‘Will,‘” authorities said. “Detectives learned that ‘Will’ was actually Philip Matthew Loyd and had traveled to Mitchell where sexual activity took place (with the boy).”

Lloyd spent seven years as the head of the Phoenix Marching Band,

Loyd is charged with fourth-degree rape.