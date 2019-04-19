Floyd Medical Center presented Carla Moldavan with the Good Samaritan Volunteer of the Year award for her service with Floyd’s Volunteer Services department. Moldavan has been a volunteer for two years, working with Floyd’s pastoral care staff.

“I love working directly with patients because it allows me to get to know a broader cross-section of our community,” Moldavan said. “I’m also grateful that my work allows our chaplain staff to be freed up to minister to our patients.”

Carolyn Falcitelli, Director of Volunteer Services at Floyd, says Moldavan’s humility is one of the things that best equips her to serve Floyd’s patients.

“Carla is a perfect example of someone with a true servant’s heart,” Falcitelli said, “Her valuable and selfless commitment to Floyd and other organizations within the community serves as an inspiration to everyone. I can think of no finer example of a good Samaritan.”

The award was presented at Floyd’s annual volunteer appreciation luncheon, held this year at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The event is part of Floyd’s commemoration of April as National Volunteer Appreciation Month.

The luncheon honors the more than 200 volunteers who serve at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Floyd Cherokee Medical Center. Volunteers are recognized for their dedication and contribution to Floyd Volunteer Services, Heyman HospiceCare and Floyd Healthcare Foundation.

Along with Moldavan, four other individuals were nominated for the Good Samaritan Volunteer of the Year: Ryan Earnest, Charlotte Earwood, Theresa Frye and Faye Milner.