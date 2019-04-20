Earlier this week Kayra Edwards was terminated from her employment with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office by Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire. Following an investigation warrants were taken out for Edwards by the Rome City Police Department.

Prior to the incident on April 17, 2019, Ms. Edwards had been placed on administrative leave due to an active Internal Affairs Investigation from a previous incident. The original Internal Affairs Investigation is still active at this time.

Her termination was prior to any criminal charges being filed. Ms. Edwards had been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately two years.

On the night of April 17, 2019 Rome City Police Officers were attempting to locate Devion Neal based on events that had occurred earlier in the evening. Their investigation led them to believe that he was at the residence of Ms. Edwards. Upon their arrival at her residence Ms. Edwards was uncooperative with police and refused to allow them to search her home for Mr. Neal.

Ms. Edwards stated that only her and a female friend were in the residence. Upon a safety sweep of the location Mr. Neal was located in a bathroom

and admitted to having a marijuana cigarette that he placed in the toilet. Mr. Neal was taken into custody without further incident and Ms. Edwards was questioned at the scene.

Ms. Edwards is being charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon (Felony), Obstruction (Misdemeanor).

Devion Tremaine Neal, 24 of Rome, was arrested at a home on Longmeadow Drive after he allegedly threatened to harm a woman.

Reports said that Neal was then found to be in possession of a gun, despite him being a convicted felon.

Neal is charged with terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.







Mr. Neal is being charged with Aggravated Assault (2) (Felony), Terroristic Threats and Acts (2) (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Cruelty to Children (3 rd degree) (Misdemeanor), and Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)