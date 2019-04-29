Barron Road will be closed to thru traffic near 453 Barron Road from 8 am April 30th – May 2nd to replace a cross drain. Detour will be Calhoun Road and Ward Mountain
Related Posts
Prayer Event Scheduled for Local Hero
April 23, 2019
UPDATE: Supreme Court to Look at 3 Decade Old Murder Trial
November 2, 2015
Rome Man Attacks Mother in Front of Children
May 23, 2017
Rome Man Hits Wife Causing Injury To Her Face
November 27, 2018
Contact
510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (706) 234-0081