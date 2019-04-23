  • HARDEE’S #1506039
  • 1204 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • HARDEE’S #1085
  • 2300 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CRAWDADDY’S MOBILE UNIT
  • 20 WATTS WAY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 237-7775
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • LOG CABIN SMOKEHOUSE
  • 2184 KINGSTON RD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • FUDDRUCKERS – MOBILE
  • 595 RIVERSIDE PKWY ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • FUDDRUCKERS-BASE
  • 595 RIVERSIDE PKWY ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CICI’S PIZZA
  • 2519 REDMOND CIR ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • KFC
  • 820 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SPEAKCHEESY FOOD TRUCK – BASE
  • 1 BROAD ST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • WINGS & SEAFOOD
  • 1939 SHORTER AVE UNIT B ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • GREAT CHINA
  • 2448 SHORTER AVENUE STE 150 ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 237-6037
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316