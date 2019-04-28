The Floyd County Police Department has partnered with Project Lifesaver to help officers better locate vulnerable members of our community who wander away from home.

The technology will allow specially trained officers to successfully search for an individual who is wearing a transmitter that emits a radio signal.

The police department shares the fears of families when their loved ones go missing and cannot be found.

The system is completely voluntary and is open to any family with a loved one who suffers from dementia or a cognitive impairment that results in them wandering away from home. The transmitter is the size of a watch that can be worn on either the ankle or wrist.



Floyd County Police Department is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on April 30 at the Floyd County Board of Education for any parents or families who might be interested.

The Northwest Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging will host another community event at noon on May 7 at the Rome Senior Center, located at 406 Riverside Parkway. At this event topics will include the

Dementia Friendly initiative and the partnership with FCPD.

Over the past couple years the police department has responded to at least six incidents in which the device could have been used to locate a person. Those incidents resulted in hours of search by officers on foot and by

vehicle, use of search K9, helicopter and sheriff posse resources. Our hope is that we can have better success in finding people alive by using Project Lifesaver.

Others jurisdictions who have used Project Lifesaver report high success when police are notified in a timely manner. Gordon County currently uses the system and their coordinator Bill Riley, who hails from Fayette County, reports a 100 percent success rate.

The cost of a transmitter is $375. The program does not utilize GPS technology, which reports a constant location on a map. Instead it is based on a radio transmitter that is assigned a specific frequency that police will

only access when called out for a search.

The range is between 2 and 5 miles from a handheld receiver, but police will also have access to a mobile receiver that will allow tracking by vehicle.

Project Lifesaver is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that partners with law enforcement.