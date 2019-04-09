The Floyd County Police Department and other emergency personnel will be assisting with simulated disaster training at the Heritage Hall campus of Georgia Highlands College on April 10. The exercise is a planned training event to provide life-like scenarios to students for the college of nursing.



Signs will be placed in the neighborhood and roads adjacent to the campus as a reminder of the event, which is expected to begin at around 8 a.m. No roadways will be closed but police want the community to be aware of

the active presence of emergency personnel. The dramatics associated with this exercise are all part of what makes this sort of training real for nursing students.

In addition to FCPD and other police, Floyd Emergency Medical Service and Floyd Emergency Management will be taking part in the drill. Student actors will portray victims with wardrobe and make up that closely resembles wounds (called moulage) that the future nurses may have to treat after graduation.

“This collaborative event will push our nursing students to respond to the emergency event and maintain a safe environment while caring for the injured,” said Shea Walker, an instructor of nursing education at GHC.

“The nursing department is incredibly excited to partner with local law enforcement and EMS to provide disaster training to our students.”

“Providing this injury realism for the students to assess will further perfect the assessment skills of the student nurses,” Walker said. “The GHC department of nursing is motivated to remain at the forefront of

today’s health topics and feel this exercise will further prepare our GHC nursing graduates for real-world scenarios.”

The disaster drill will take part in several different phases. One is instruction in how to respond to certain types of incidents that might involve police and first responders – sharing with them all the “how” and “why” certain protocols are in place.

The second phase will be the actual event, followed by the third phase that includes an assessment by instructors and public safety observers.

“We are seeing an increase in mass casualty disasters,” said Rebecca Maddox, a professor nursing and director of the school. “Because of that, nursing education now includes disaster preparedness in the curriculum.

The better prepared nurses are to deal with mass casualties, the better the outcomes for the injured.”

Nursing students go to the hospitals to understand chronic conditions and acute illness, but in disaster training it’s best to work through simulation.