The person responsible for the lockdown of Cartersville City Schools has been identified according to the FBI and local Police Department.

Each of the city schools were lockdown last Thursday after an anonymous call was received by school officials during school hours.

An investigation was initiated by Cartersville Police Investigators in conjunction with the FBI, and within a few hours the call was revealed to be a hoax.

This person is also a suspect in several related calls to other jurisdictions involving similar threats.

Charges are currently pending from CPD and other agencies for numerous offenses.

They have no ties with the school system.