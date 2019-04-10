Eighty vendors will take part in the Berry College spring market on Saturday (April 13), with a wide range of products including Angus beef, homespun yarn, homemade dog treats and European baked goods.

The market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Ford buildings and is hosted by the Berry College Student Enterprise Program, a collective of student-run businesses that foster an entrepreneurial spirit. Stations will include 10 student-operated enterprises and 20 student vendors. Students from Berry’s art department will also showcase their work by operating clay pottery demonstrations and painting a mural.

Attractions for children include a bouncy house, the Easter bunny, hands-on science experiments and face painting. The market will also feature live music and Angus beef hamburger plates.

“The Berry Enterprises are delighted to be hosting our largest market yet,” said Laura Combs, Enterprise Program marketing team lead. “This event provides a platform for fun, creativity and community.”

For more information about the Berry Enterprise Program and the market, including vendor highlights, go to www.facebook.com/berrycollegestudententerprises.