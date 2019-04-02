Georgia DOT Maintenance crews begin today their work on repairing the deteriorating edges of pavement on State Route (SR) 101 and SR 20 in Floyd County. Work will proceed daily Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Edge repair is a maintenance activity that is intended to guard against pavement failure along the edges due to the action of traffic and the loss of edge support that occurs due to the presence of water, aggressive-growth vegetation, and wind from either traffic or the atmosphere. Georgia DOT’s edge repairs are designed to minimize the effects of shoulder drop offs and maximize the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.