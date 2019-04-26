The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force made multiple arrests on Thursday in both Walker and Chattooga Counties.

Drug Task Force Commander Dewayne Brown said that the task force executed a search warrant at 783 Mission Ridge Road in Rossville and as a result, six individuals were arrested on drug charges and a seventh on a warrant.

Those arrested in Walker County included: Montel Slocum, Amanda Madris, Jennifer West, Rolando Rivera, Dora Mandris, Matthew Cabrera for various drug charges including possession of methamphetamine. Slocum was also charged with possession with intent to distribute. Officers also arrested Rebecca D. Browning for probation violation.

Later the same day, agents arrested three individuals in Chattooga County as a result of a narcotic investigation. Those arrested included Angela Beshers on McCollum Street in Trion for possession of methamphetamine; Cody Saylor and Heather Corey on Old Highway 27 in Trion for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Drug Task Force serves Walker, Dade and Chattooga Counties. Commander Brown says that anyone with a tip on illegal drug activity can contact the Drug Task Force at 706-638-5570.