Dorian Crawford “Hoss” Mobley, Jr., age 52, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

He was born in Rome, Georgia on April 24, 1966 a son of Dorian Mobley, Sr. and Sue Thompson Mobley. He was a 1984 honor graduate of Cedartown High School and had worked for Tyson Bakery for twenty eight years. He was a very active member of the Jackson Chapel Methodist Church where he had been a member for many years. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Connor and Blanche Mobley and maternal grandparents, Tommy and Mildred Thompson.

Dorian “Hoss” Mobley, Jr., is survived by his loving wife of thirty two years, Kathy Williams Mobley; his father and mother, Dorian Mobley, Sr. & Sue T. Mobley; his children, Jessica & Cagney, Lukas & Charley and Aaron & Christina; brother and sister in law, Tracy & Tracy Mobley; his grandchildren, Daylen, Tristin and Zola Dyer and father and mother in law, Cliff & Betty Williams. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The Funeral for Dorian “Hoss” Mobley, Jr. will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Jackson Chapel Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Holt and Rev. Jerome Dennis. Interment will follow in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery with his brother, Tracy Mobley speaking. Mr. Mobley will lie in state at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Aaron Mobley, Dorian Mobley, Sr., Tracy Mobley, Cagney Dyer, Marty Short, Bobby Austin and Tommy Johnson. Daylen Dyer and Tristin Dyer will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

The Mobley family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.