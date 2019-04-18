Donald “Doc” Jeffress, age 69 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Doc was born on March 15, 1950 in Cucamonga, California to the late Kenneth and Zetelle Jeffress. In addition to his parents, Doc was also preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Hendricks in 2015. He has been a resident of Gordon County since 1988 and was of the Mormon faith. Doc was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.

Doc is survived by: his wife, Mary Helen Hensley; four sons, Clay Jeffress and his wife Monica Bartsch, Bobby Hyde, Jimmy Warren, and David Hensley; four daughters, Adora Caldwell, Collene Griffith, Dyonne Nichols, and Jody Baughcum; brother, Ronald Jeffress; first grandchild, Michael Caldwell, JR and several additional grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 19th at 4 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 4 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Donald “Doc” Jeffress, age 69 of Calhoun.