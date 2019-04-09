Gordon County deputies this week are receiving advanced training in the investigation of traffic crashes.

This training includes aspects of speed calculation, collection and preservation of physical evidence, evaluation of contributing factors, and report preparation. As state law enforcement resources have been stretched thinner, local agencies have been compelled to play a greater role in responding to traffic crashes and related matters, especially on state and interstate highways.

For instance, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,078 calls on Interstate 75 in the last Quarter (December 2018, January 2019, and February 2019). Deputies also investigate, on average, between 30 and 40 automobile crashes each month. All of the advanced training is conducted on-site at the Sheriff’s Office under the supervision of Sheriff’s training staff instructors.