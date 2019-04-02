Winners of the statewide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced and Kasey Barnett (‘20) has been named a finalist in the competition. Barnett will attend the program this summer at Berry College and will focus on the area of mathematics.

“I think I am most excited about indulging my interest in math in a strong academic environment surrounded by other students who love learning,” said Barnett. “I get to experience a taste of dorm life and the college atmosphere while learning about my favorite subject in unconventional topics that aren’t typically offered in a high school classroom.”

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

“I think the process helped prepare me for college and better my abilities in those types of professional situations,” Barnett said. “Interviews are sort of out of my comfort zone, but it benefited me in that I had to learn how to communicate my thoughts and my way of thinking to adults.”

GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience at Berry College. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.

Barnett is an Upper School day student from Cedartown, Georgia and is the daughter of Kim and Kerry Barnett.