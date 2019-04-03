Floyd County Special Olympics has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tammy Bryant, Special Populations Coordinator, says “The weather forecast is predicting to have 80% chance of rain on Friday, April 5, 2019. In order to ensure safety for everyone, the decision was made to postpone it.”

The event will be held on Thursday, April 18th. The event schedule will continue as planned. The parade line up will begin at 9:30 am and the ceremonies will begin at 10am. The public is welcome to attend and support our athletes.

For questions or for more information, please contact Tammy Bryant at 706.252.6427

Darlington’s freshman class will partner with Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation to host the Floyd County Special Olympics on the school’s campus on Thursday, April 5. Young athletes numbering 600 and representing Rome City Schools, Floyd County Schools, and Georgia School for the Deaf will participate in the annual event.

“It is always a great honor for Darlington to serve as host of the Floyd County Special Olympics,” said Tommy Atha, assistant athletic director. “This is a great experience for our student body and a wonderful event for the Floyd community.”

“We are so thankful to have Darlington as a partner for our spring games once again,” said Tammy Bryant, Special Olympics coordinator. “The school offers so much to our Special Olympics programs through the tremendous student and staff support that helps us to conduct these events.”

The parade lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Darlington’s Chris Hunter (’82) Memorial Stadium, and ceremonies will start at 10 a.m. Participants will compete in running events; softball throw; standing long jump; soccer kick; and wheelchair and assisted walk races.

The public is invited to attend and support our local Special Olympics athletes.

Nearly 70 Darlington freshmen will volunteer to help with the Special Olympics festivities. They will assist with athletic events, concessions, food preparation and most importantly, they will cheer on the participants. Darlington’s Athletic Booster Club will also host lunch for the Special Olympics athletes.

For more information or questions about the Floyd County Special Olympics, call Tammy Bryant at 706-234-0383. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held Friday, April 13.

Special Olympics was founded on the belief that people with intellectual disability can, with proper instruction and encouragement, learn, enjoy and benefit from participation in individual and team sports. The goal of Special Olympics is to help bring all persons with intellectual disability into the larger society under conditions whereby they are accepted, respected and given a chance to become productive citizens.