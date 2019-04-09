CRBI recently hosted their Riverkeeper Awards and Annual Meeting at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk to celebrate the accomplishments of 2018 – their 25 th Anniversary year. The Riverkeeper Awards also gave CRBI the opportunity to recognize exceptional community partners for their work in support of the organization’s mission to preserve, protect, and restore our rivers.



This year, CRBI recognized four award winners. Erica Simpson won the Ray Kelley Volunteer of the Year Award for all of her efforts in single-handedly raising $2,000 for the annual Catfish Kissin’ Contest and Fish Fry Fundraiser.

Mike Ford’s Auto Services received the Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center Business Partner of the Year Award for his generous donation of a storage facility for the CRBI van, patrol boat, canoes, and kayaks. Brian Campbell was recognized as Educational Partner of the Year for all of his work on his documentary, To Kingdom Come, that tells the story of the complicated relationship between Rome, GA and General Electric.

Last but certainly not least, the Pettit Environmental Preserve out of Cartersville, GA won the Recreation Award for their work preserving wildlife habitat and introducing the next generation to our natural resources.



CRBI took a moment to look back on their year in review while taking time to recognize past board members as well new members who joined the organization in 2018. Nina Lovel received special recognition for the four terms serving as CRBI’s board president. Lovel was presented with a hand carved, Greenland-style paddle to commemorate her years of service.

Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman says of Nina Lovel, “As leader of this organization, she has bravely and effectively served as the bridge that carried us from the plucky, passionate organization we were to the modern, growing organization that we envision for the future.”