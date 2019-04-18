The City of Rome announces the city will be celebrating “Georgia Cities Week” April 21-27. This year’s theme is “Georgia Cities: True Colors” highlighting the unique character of cities. This is the 20th year Georgia Cities Week has been celebrated in the state.



“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor Bill Collins. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow, and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”



Events planned for the week are:



Monday, April 22 & Wednesday April 24– Earth Day Cleanups: Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful is partnering with Pirelli and area businesses to clean up the surrounding area of Floyd Industrial Park in celebration of Earth Day! Additionally, City of Rome employees are volunteering after work on Monday, April 22 to clean up area trails.



Tuesday, April 23 – Carnegie Building Open House: The public is invited to tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Carnegie building houses Rome-Floyd Planning, Building Inspection, Downtown Development, Parking Services, Community Development and Human Resources. The public can meet department staff and learn about the services they offer. The historic Carnegie building was originally built with funds from the Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie as a library that opened on May 2,1911.



Wednesday, April 24 – Rome Transit Customer Appreciation Day: Rome Transit is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day by offering a free hot dog lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Midtown Transit Station, located on E 1st St between 2nd & 3rd Ave. They are offering free fares on all routes the entire day.



If I Were Mayor Essay Contest: Rome City School 6th Grade students were invited to submit essays that address the subject, “If I Were Mayor, I Would…”. One student from each participating school will be selected to represent their school. The students of the winning essays will be notified during Georgia Cities Week and will be invited to Rome City Hall to have lunch with mayor as well as other city officials on May 6. They will present their winning essays at the Rome City Hall Commission Chambers and will receive an official “If I Were Mayor” trophy.



City of Rome Georgia Cities True Colors Video: Rome’s Georgia Cities Week video will debut on social media and Channel 4 on Sunday, April 21. The video features a performance of “True Colors” by the Rome High School Advanced Chorale Choir in recognition of the Georgia Cities Week theme and Rome’s unique character.



Residents are encouraged to participate in all Georgia Cities Week activities and follow the events on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.



Cities across Georgia will be celebrating Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.