Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Friday that Chick-fil-A will begin construction on the chain’s first company-owned distribution center in Cartersville that will create up to 300 jobs.

“Today is an exciting day as we announce that Chick-fil-A – one of our state’s most successful companies and a hometown favorite – will create 300 brand-new jobs for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “To be able to say that Georgia is now home to Chick-fil-A’s first ever company-owned distribution facility is a big win for us and highlights our world-class logistics infrastructure. I am thrilled that Chick-fil-A will also take advantage of our Quick Start program to provide workforce training for new hires.”

The distribution center will open initially as a pilot facility in the summer of 2019, serving as a learning lab while the full-scale permanent facility is being built. At a nearby site, the new, full-scale distribution center will open in the summer of 2020, with the capacity to serve up to 300 restaurants.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first distribution center right here in Georgia,” said Paul Trotti, executive director on the distribution project. “This investment will allow us to continue to innovate around Chick-fil-A restaurants’ unique needs so that we can better serve restaurant Operators and Team Members, and ultimately our guests.”

There are more than 18,000 Chick-fil-A Team Members who currently serve customers in restaurants across the state of Georgia. The new positions at the full-scale facility in Bartow County will include drivers, warehouse team members, leadership team members, and administrative staff.

“On behalf of Cartersville and Bartow County, it is truly our pleasure to extend the many advantages that this community has to the success of this ‘first of its kind’ milestone with Chick-fil-A,” said Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. “We believe that collaboration is key to mutual success and are excited to be part of this partnership between Cartersville-Bartow County, Chick-fil-A and the State of Georgia.”

“Chick-fil-A is a respected Atlanta brand known for its excellent customer experience and innovative approach to an ever-changing market,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Having the company’s first distribution center located in metro Atlanta further demonstrates our region’s reputation as a logistics leader with the skilled workforce to support one of the world’s top quick-service restaurant chains.”

“As a primary customer for Georgia’s nation-leading poultry industry, Chick-fil-A’s first company-owned distribution center is a natural fit for our state,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “Chick-fil-A has a strong reputation for their commitment to service and quality and we are proud to partner with them as they enter this new arena in the food service sector.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Bartow County Department of Economic Development, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Quick Start, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG).

“We couldn’t be more proud that an established home-grown brand like Chick-fil-A will expand its operations in our own backyard,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Chick-fil-A’s ranking as one of the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Work’ is a win for Bartow County as they seek to create 300 new jobs at the new facility. Congratulations to all of our economic development partners involved in this exciting project.”