Chattooga County Board of Education member John Turner resigned for the second time in less than month this week.

Turner submitted his resignation Monday after just last month filing a resignation later, but later recanting.

Turner did not give a reason for quitting, but praised School Superintendent Jimmy Lenderman for his “excellent leadership.”

Lenderman is retiring at the end of this month.

The board of education will be allowed to appoint a new member to serve for the remainder of Turner’s tenure.

PREVIOUS March 19 2019

Chattooga Board of Education Member John Turner did not resign his seat on Monday, saying that he would “not desert his constituents.”

Turner had announced at last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting that he would resign on Monday after the board voted to remove an item from the agenda that would have allowed for further discussion of the four-day school week.

Turner said on Monday that he has decided that he will “stay and fight”, rather than resign his position. Had he resigned, the Board of Education would have been able to appoint someone else to his position, and would have undoubtedly placed another pro-five-day member on the board of education.

Chattooga’s School Superintendent Jimmy Lenderman announced his retirement on Friday citing a “caustic” situation between the board of education and the public. Mr. Lenderman’s retirement will be effective the end of April. At that time, the Board of Education will name a replacement for the superintendent’s position.

FROM AM 1180

PREVIOUS

Chattooga County Board of Education member John Turner announced his resignation at the Chattooga BOE meeting on Thursday evening after a tense exchange between the other members of the board.

Turner, who represents the Summerville District on the Board of Education, had asked that an item be placed on last night’s work session agenda for the council to consider doing a survey and studying the affects of a move from a four-day school week to a five-day school week.

The meeting opened with a statement from Board Chairman John Agnew reading a prepared statement warning those in attendance that if there were any spontaneous outbursts of applause or interruptions from the public, they would be removed from the meeting. The Chairman cited the applause received after members of the public spoke in favor of the four-day school week at the previous board meeting as an example of “disorderly conduct.” Board member Sammy Ballard then made a motion to move the public comment portion of the meeting to the end of the meeting, once again echoing the charge that at the last meeting the public was out of order. That motion passed with Dr. Julia Houston, Mr. Agnew and Mr. Ballard approving the motion.

The board then voted to remove Mr. Turner’s item on the agenda about a discussion on the four-day week. That vote carried on a motion from Dr. Houston, a second from Mr. Ballard and with Houston, Agnew and Ballard voting in favor of the removal of the agenda. When Mr. Turner asked for clarification on why the item was removed from the agenda, he was told by Mr. Agnew that he was “out of order.”

Mr. Turner then said that given the fact that the board was set on changing the calendar to a five-day week “there is no reason for me to remain on this board.” He announced his resignation as of Monday of next week.

From AM 1180