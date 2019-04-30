An 18 year-old Chattooga County man, Riley Daniel, was jailed this week after reports said he threw a rock and lunged at a Summerville Police Officer while he was under the influence of LSD.

Reports said that the teen was stopped near the intersection of Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 100. Reports continued that after stopping, Daniel jumped out of the passenger side.

After falling to the ground Daniel jumped back to his feet and charged toward the officer but stopped just.

Daniel then refused to get on the ground despite repeated commands.

Daniel proceeded to scream and ac in a delirious state. When backup officers arrived, Daniel ran again. A foot chase was then initiated. At one point Daniel grabbed a large handful of rocks and threw them at the officer, striking him in the face and chest. He was eventually took to the ground and placed under arrest.

The teenager later told police that he had been using LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide). .

Daniel was arrested for obstruction of an officer and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.