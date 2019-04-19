Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that law enforcement continues their search for a man who shot into his son’s room last week.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, Ronnie King of a Bill Mitchell Road address, fired a .40 caliber handgun into his son’s room and then fled from the residence. King reportedly fired two rounds into his son’s bedroom after his son bumped into the wall while getting dressed. King’s son and his girlfriend were in the room at the time of the alleged incident.

Sheriff Schrader said that the father and son have a history of confrontation.

Law enforcement searched the area around the home but were unable to locate King. Warrants have been taken out against the forty-seven-year-old man in connection with the incident, but so far he has not been located.

From AM 1180