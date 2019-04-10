A fire investigator with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office has determined that a house fire in Chattooga County was intentionally set.

The fire occurred on Thursday, April 4th around 2:20 AM. “The home was located at 484 Hair Lake Road in Summerville, GA. The structure was 69 years old and 930 square feet at the time of the fire. The owners of the property were renovating the home and had it about 90% complete at the time of the fire,” said Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck.

“The fire is believed to have originated in the living room. Unfortunately, the home was completely destroyed by the blaze.” Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).

Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous. Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.