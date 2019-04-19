The Chattooga County Board of Education met yesterday evening at Chattooga High School’s cafeteria and appointed the current assistant school superintendent as interim superintendent.

Supt. Jimmy Lenderman will be retiring at the end of April. Lenderman announced his retirement last month after citing a “caustic environment” that had developed between the school board and the public. Lenderman’s last day will be April 30.

The board of education voted unanimously to appoint assistant school superintendent Jared Hosmer as interim superintendent while the board searches for a permanent replacement for Mr. Lenderman.

The board also officially adopted a five-day calendar for the 2019-2020 school year

From AM 1180