A 42 year old Centre man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and theft taking place at Centre Elementary School.

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship stated that an extensive list of items was discovered to be missing, and that evidence pointed to Joey Haynes Shropshire as a suspect in the case.

Investigator Brody Moses began work attempting to locate and apprehend Shropshire, with Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga providing assistance – he added another criminal offense to the case, whereby Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Sheldon Estes, with another deputy, were able to arrest Shropshire at a location in East Centre on Wednesday (April 24)

Chief Blankenship would like to extend his gratitude to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies that assisted in the apprehension of Shropshire, and Investigator Moses and Chief Investigator Mayorga for working steadily on the case.

Chief Blankenship also advised that additional charges against Shropshire would likely be forthcoming.

From WEIS radio