Carol Evon Pankey, 66, of Ranger died at her home on Sunday, April 21, 2019, following several years of declining health. Carol was born in Chatsworth on July 21, 1952; she was the daughter of the late Arvell and Clemmie Underwood Pankey.

Carol is survived by her brothers, Lamar Pankey, Randy Pankey, and Ray Pankey; her sister, Dianne Lutz and her husband, David; her nieces and nephews, Amber (Chad) Cochran, Anna Lutz, and Hunter Lutz; her great nieces and nephews, Ethan, Eli, and Emma Cochran, Logan Hunton, Wyatt Hunton, and Rhidyer Pankey.

A gathering of friends and memorial service will be held on Tursday, April 23, 2019 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Rev. Delmar Ledford and Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.